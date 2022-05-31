350,000 Shares in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Purchased by Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. Stereotaxis comprises about 1.1% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Stereotaxis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 334,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 305,835 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,678,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 226,292 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 197,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 26,287 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,456,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,244.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 51,751 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $91,081.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,296,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,197.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 111,076 shares of company stock valued at $199,225. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,283. The company has a market cap of $156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

