44,097 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Acquired by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,304. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.55.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares in the company, valued at $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,770 shares of company stock worth $783,376. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

