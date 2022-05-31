493,306 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 493,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,265,000. Travel + Leisure makes up approximately 6.6% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

TNL stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 5,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,158. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

