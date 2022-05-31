520 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,365,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.19. 103,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,567. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $105.39 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

