$566.70 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will post sales of $566.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.90 million and the lowest is $565.50 million. Titan International posted sales of $438.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

TWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

Titan International stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.42. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

