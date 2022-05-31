65,478 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 6,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

