7,274,772 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,274,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,267,000. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Unilever at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Unilever by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $4,542,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $8,309,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,458. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

