75,000 Shares in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALPA. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $1,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $1,936,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

