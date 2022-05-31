75,000 Shares in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEXDU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000.

NASDAQ:FEXDU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

