$78.70 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) to report $78.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.43 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $52.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $342.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $350.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $457.08 million, with estimates ranging from $437.80 million to $500.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSP stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.92. 8,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,492. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day moving average is $224.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

