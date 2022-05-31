880 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $229.16 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.56. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.