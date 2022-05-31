$9.13 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $9.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.47. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $6.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $252.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.64. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after buying an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

