AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

AAON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. AAON has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.73. AAON has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AAON will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,398 shares of company stock worth $606,806. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $456,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 81.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after buying an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

