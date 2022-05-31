Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 105,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,042,464 shares.The stock last traded at $20.90 and had previously closed at $21.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,797 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 303.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 745,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 77,620 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.