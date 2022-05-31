Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys 251 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 122,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 104,972 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 348,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 261,436 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $7,280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 493,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,481,000 after purchasing an additional 395,916 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 118,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

SCHW traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 217,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,435. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

