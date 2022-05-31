Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.85. 32,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,364. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.45.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.84.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,661 shares of company stock worth $35,263,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

