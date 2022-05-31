Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,577.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 335,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

