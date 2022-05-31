Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.4% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,794,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after buying an additional 373,990 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.05. 66,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,463. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

