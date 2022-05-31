Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLX traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.80. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

