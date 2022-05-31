Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $164,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.70 on Tuesday, reaching $298.45. 44,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,844. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $189.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.60 and a 200-day moving average of $338.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

