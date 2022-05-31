Adshares (ADS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.16 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Adshares has a market capitalization of $62.64 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00007442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,293,714 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

