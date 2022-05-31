Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €152.00 ($163.44) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($155.91) to €141.00 ($151.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €162.00 ($174.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($161.29) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of ANNSF remained flat at $$157.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.17. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $179.90.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.