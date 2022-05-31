AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Financial Comparison

AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AfterMaster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of AfterMaster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AfterMaster has a beta of -1.6, suggesting that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AfterMaster and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AfterMaster 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AfterMaster and BlackSky Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AfterMaster $980,000.00 0.08 -$9.30 million N/A N/A BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 9.27 -$245.64 million N/A N/A

AfterMaster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackSky Technology.

Profitability

This table compares AfterMaster and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AfterMaster N/A N/A N/A BlackSky Technology N/A -87.50% -30.90%

About AfterMaster (Get Rating)

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro products for use in commercial audio applications; and MyStudio products. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About BlackSky Technology (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

