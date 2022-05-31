Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.29.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

