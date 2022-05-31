Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.65.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $12.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.60. 38,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.97. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

