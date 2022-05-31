Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.02 Per Share

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AATG opened at GBX 78 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £125.24 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. Albion Technology & General VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 64 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.50 ($1.01). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.22.

In other news, insider Margaret Payn bought 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £6,014.18 ($7,609.03).

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

