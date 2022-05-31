Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 366,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.