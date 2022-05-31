Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 80500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.
About Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ)
