Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.47.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07. The company has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,770,000. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,582,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.