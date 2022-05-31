Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 134,850 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,130,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $135,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLD opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

