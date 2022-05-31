Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 22,178 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Vail Resorts worth $153,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $252.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

