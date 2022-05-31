Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,615,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224,167 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.85% of Sally Beauty worth $122,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $109,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

