Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $119.39 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $119,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.