Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,146 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.55% of Outset Medical worth $120,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Outset Medical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Outset Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,302,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares during the period.

OM opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $40,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $254,153.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

