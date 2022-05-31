Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.24% of Shift4 Payments worth $155,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after purchasing an additional 837,389 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,437,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 578.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,013,000 after purchasing an additional 539,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

