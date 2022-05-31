Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 141,970 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,970 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of Schlumberger worth $121,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after buying an additional 964,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,192,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock valued at $227,082,838. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

