AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

