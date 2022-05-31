Altium Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.8% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,221,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Illumina by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,142,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $434,476,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $16.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.35 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

