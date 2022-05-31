Altium Capital Management LP Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. 1,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,719. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $114.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

