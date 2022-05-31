Altium Capital Management LP Has $5.29 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,589,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,132,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 257,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,119,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $6.10 on Tuesday, reaching $177.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.