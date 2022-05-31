Altium Capital Management LP Increases Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Alphatec worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 61,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 18,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,453. The company has a market cap of $796.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,658,634 shares in the company, valued at $44,420,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,100 shares of company stock worth $83,024 and sold 201,630 shares worth $1,640,174. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

