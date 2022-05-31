Altium Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,995,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 5.00% of Muscle Maker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 621.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRIL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,157. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Muscle Maker ( NASDAQ:GRIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

