Altium Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 333,954 Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 333,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 2.46% of Palisade Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PALI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palisade Bio by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palisade Bio by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PALI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Palisade Bio ( NASDAQ:PALI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PALI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

