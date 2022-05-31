Altium Capital Management LP Sells 112,412 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,412 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 6,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.99% and a negative return on equity of 104.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

