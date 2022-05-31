Altium Capital Management LP Takes $75,000 Position in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of NEXGEL to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:NXGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,087. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

