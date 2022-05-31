Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 122,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ IMMX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 6,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
