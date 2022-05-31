Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 866,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 1.49% of Sientra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SIEN. StockNews.com downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Shares of SIEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 12,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

