Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $164.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,075,000 after buying an additional 194,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.