Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $164.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AMBA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ambarella (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
