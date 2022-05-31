Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Amedisys worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 227,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.19.

Amedisys stock opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.48. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.53 and a twelve month high of $276.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

