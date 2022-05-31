American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.07.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after buying an additional 335,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.